InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 8,178 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.82. 135,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $389.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

