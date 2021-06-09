InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 9,255 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $234.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

