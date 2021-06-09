InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $10,407,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 269.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter.

PMAR stock remained flat at $$30.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,722. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07.

