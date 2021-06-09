InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,952 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

SH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

