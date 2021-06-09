InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,117 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,713. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

