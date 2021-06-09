InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,580 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of Nikola worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nikola by 50,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,171,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

