InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 2,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

