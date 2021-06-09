InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

