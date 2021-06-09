InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $238.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

