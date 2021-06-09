InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for approximately 2.0% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Southern worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 445,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

