InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 374,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

