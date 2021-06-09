InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 16,937 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $50,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. 93,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

