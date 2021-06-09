InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $102.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

