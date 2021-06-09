InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. 12,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -159.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

