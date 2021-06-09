InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,920,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.20. 6,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.17. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.