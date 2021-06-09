InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,813,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

