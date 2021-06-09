InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.58. 253,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

