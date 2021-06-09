Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.45 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ITPOF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.