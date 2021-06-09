Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

