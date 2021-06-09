Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $163,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 635.1% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 71 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $841.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,370. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

