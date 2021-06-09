Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,023,000.

NYSEARCA:FXF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $101.12. 32,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.61. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

