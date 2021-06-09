Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

PTH opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

