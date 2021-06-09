Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 197,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,101,581 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

