Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 9th (AIQUY, APD, CC, CCMP, CE, EMN, ENTG, ESI, HUN, LIN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of. Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

