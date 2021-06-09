Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 9th (AIQUY, APD, CC, CCMP, CE, EMN, ENTG, ESI, HUN, LIN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 9th:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

