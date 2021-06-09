Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ADVZF, ATUSF, CGAU, CROJF, ERRPF, FQVLF, HBM, IVPAF, IVREF, LMGDF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

