Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ADZN, AEM, ALS, CAS, CDE, CFP, CG, CNQ, CPG, CVE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was given a C$10.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was given a C$38.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $29.50 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $146.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

