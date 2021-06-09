Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 9th (ADZN, AEM, ALS, CAS, CDE, CFP, CG, CNQ, CPG, CVE)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 9th:

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was given a C$10.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was given a C$38.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $29.50 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $146.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

