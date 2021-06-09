Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

6/8/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

