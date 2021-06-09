Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NetApp (NTAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently:

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetApp is capitalizing on strength in its all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion. Also, the company provided not-so-encouraging guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings, which remains a woe. Shares of NetApp have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/29/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,807. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

