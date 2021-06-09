Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

5/25/2021 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported strong fiscal second-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance delivered by Semiconductor Systems drove the company’s top line. Solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remained a tailwind. Further, growing services business, owing to solid momentum among long-term service agreements was another positive. Management believes that the demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, intensifying market competition poses serious risk.”

5/24/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

4/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00.

4/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMAT opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.46. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

