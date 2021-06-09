Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

6/3/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

5/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00.

4/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

4/20/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

4/20/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. 3,144,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,771. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.19, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

