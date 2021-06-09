IRISnet Price Hits $0.0817 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $83.78 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,020,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,268,875 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

