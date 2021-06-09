iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

