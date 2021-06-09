iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.16. Approximately 566,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 642,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.