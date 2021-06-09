iShares Latin America 40 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,823% compared to the typical volume of 125 call options.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,901. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

