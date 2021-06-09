iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.91 and last traded at $59.04. Approximately 439,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,407,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15.

