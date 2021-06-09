iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,468 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $568,600,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

EMXC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 578,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.