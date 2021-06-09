iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

MUB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $117.44. 24,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

