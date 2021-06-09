iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

