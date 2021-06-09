iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $232.43. The stock had a trading volume of 504,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

