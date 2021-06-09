iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 651.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.69. 531,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

