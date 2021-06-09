iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 188.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.29. 4,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $174.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.