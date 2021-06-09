iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $173.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.