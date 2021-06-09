iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 225.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,496. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

