iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $194,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. 5,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,015. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

