iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 104,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. 153,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

