Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Shares Up 0.1%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.06. 24,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 127,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAN. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

