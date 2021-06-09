IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 360

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

IWG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Shares of IWG stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,023. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

