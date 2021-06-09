IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IWGFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. IWG has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

