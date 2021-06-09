IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IWGFF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. IWG has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

