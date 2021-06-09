Ixcoin Market Cap Tops $3.86 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $1,433.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,195,609 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

